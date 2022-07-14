Gemma Atkinson speaks out on XL bully ban

Self-proclaimed dog lover Gemma Atkinson has spoken out for the first time on the government's decision to add XL bully's to the list of banned dogs in England and Wales. The former soap star took to Instagram on Tuesday, November, 7 to share a series of snaps of herself with her sisters sharpie bull mastiff cross, Jackson, as she made a heartfelt plea to her followers.

It comes after it was recently confirmed that from February next year it will be illegal to own an XL Bully, unless it is registered on the Index of Exempted Dogs, following a string of fatal attacks involving the breed. READ MORE: American XL Bully ban: All the rules and dates on when they become illegal to own and sell Gemma penned: "Knowing I'm a dog lover & the charity work I do with dogs, Lots of people have asked my opinion about the XL bully ban… “This is Jackson. He was a sharpie bull mastiff cross and for 14 years lived with my sister and her 3 children showing them nothing but love & loyalty. Muscular and large, he was always referred to as the gentle gian





