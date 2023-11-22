Israel and Hamas agree to temporary ceasefire

Under an outline of the deal, the Israeli government said Hamas is to free at least 50 of the roughly 240 hostages taken by the Palestinian militant group during its October 7 attack on the country over a four-day period. There will be a temporary ceasefire that will begin with four days and be extended by an another day for every 10 additional hostages released by Hamas. Israel is expected to release about 150 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Israel will also allow 300 aid trucks to enter Gaza per day during the pause in fighting in the Palestinian enclave. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stressed the ceasefire does not mean the end of the war, vowing to continue Israel’s assault against Hamas after the reprieve ends. “Tonight, the government approved the outline for the first stage,” the government said in a statement outlining the terms





Latest Israel-Hamas news: Netanyahu says Israel not seeking to 'govern Gaza' as Hamas claims hospiThere have been reports of air strikes at the Al-Shifa hospital in the heart of Gaza City overnight

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas release video purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in GazaHamas has released footage purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas release video purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in GazaHamas has released footage purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas war: Brother of Hamas victim seen in 'brutal' video says she was 'pure angel'A video released by Hamas shook the world, showing Shani Louk's body face down and half-naked in a pick-up truck and paraded through Gaza. It was graphic and haunting.

Israel-Hamas war latest: British student vows to 'crush Hamas'Kinneret Hamburger, 23, is one of 300,000 reservists called up by Israel to fight Hamas

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas shares video it claims shows clashes with Israeli forcesHamas has shared a video that the group claims shows clashes with Israeli forces.

