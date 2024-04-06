Is Ally McCoist Fat Sally or Super Ally?

The last time I stood up for Ally McCoist, it totally backfired. About a decade ago, Rangers were in the doldrums and Celtic fans were taking great delight in calling the Ibrox legend ‘ Fat Sally ’. So we brought the debate to the Off The Ball studio: is he Fat Sally or Super Ally ? And it was a unanimous decision. “He’s one of the best guys to get in a press conference or interview situation - the copy writes itself,” said football journalist Brian Marjoribanks.

“He’s the funniest guy on the park,” insisted man of many clubs James Grady. “Even when he scored against your team it was hard not to like him.” Me and Stuart Cosgrove were singing from exactly the same hymn sheet as our guests. How could you NOT love a guy who - thanks to his exploits on and off the park - has provided our show with so much material since we first hit the airwaves in the mid-1990s? Nope, no doubt about it - he’s Super Ally. Cue a torrent of abuse from Celtic fans (hardly surprising, I suppose

