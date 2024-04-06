Street Food Vendor Collaborates with Bakery to Create Unusual Doughnut-based Pizzas and Burgers

A street food vendor has collaborated with Nottinghamshire bakery Doughnotts to create unusual pizzas and chicken burger s involving a sweet doughnut. They have created a spicy fried chicken burger encased in a sweet-glazed doughnut bun, known as the Nottsville Hot chicken burger .

They have also made a doughnut pizza, replacing the usual dough with a sweet base. These unique creations will be sold at Nottingham Forest's home games by the Working Man's Kitchen.

Street Food Vendor Bakery Doughnut Pizza Chicken Burger Sweet Nottsville Hot Working Man's Kitchen Nottingham Forest

