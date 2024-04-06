Guardiola: Man City cannot think about Real Madrid due to Premier League position

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City cannot afford to think about their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid because of their dangerous position in the Premier League . The Blues are in the Bernabeu on Tuesday evening for another blockbuster tie as they look to defend their European crown, but before then they take on Crystal Palace in South London on Saturday lunchtime.

With Liverpool and Arsenal in front of them in the league with eight games to go, Guardiola believes that anything but a win at Selhurst will all but end their hopes of winning a fourth straight Premier League title. Guardiola has made his feelings about the schedule clear - Real will have had a week more than City to prepare for the Champions League match - but has not let the added difficulties change his priorities. As much as the manager would have liked to have started to analyse Real by now, their league position means all his attention is on Palac

