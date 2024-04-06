European Theme Park Described as 'Better Than Disneyland'

A European theme park has been described by tourists as even 'better than Disneyland ' with a huge variety of rides for all ages as well as shorter queues. More than five million people visit the site each year, which is made up of six different areas of adventure, including the Caribe Aquatic Park , Ferrari Land and PortAventura Park in Salou , reports the Express. From giant rollercoasters to the SesamoAventura children's area, there is something for the whole family.

The theme park will be celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, and also has its own hotels on site and themed events depending on the time of year you want to visit. The park has more than 25,000 reviews on Trip Advisor, with a total rating of four out of five stars, and more than 12,000 of these reviews says it's 'Excellent'. One five-star review states: "Almost identical to the UK's Alton Towers, i.e expect to queue an hour for a 1 minute ride, BUT the rides are incredible

