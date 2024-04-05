Irn-Bru Manufacturer A.G. Barr to Cut 100 Jobs in Scotland

Irn-Bru manufacturer A.G. Barr is set to axe around 100 jobs in Scotland . The drinks giant is understood to have told employees last month that their roles were being placed at risk. It’s believed the majority of the employees affected are drivers at their Cumbernauld depot who are responsible for delivering drinks directly to shops. The company has confirmed the shock news to the Daily Record but said it “fully intends to support our employees through these proposed changes”.

It’s understood the redundancies will be finalised by the end of June. A source told the Record: “We were called into a meeting about two weeks ago and told the company was making changes. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages. “The workforce is pretty shocked and hurt to be honest as some of these drivers have been with the company for up to 25 year

Irn-Bru A.G. Barr Jobs Scotland Redundancies Drivers Cumbernauld Depot

