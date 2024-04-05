Community-Led Street Art Project Enhances Cregagh and Woodstock Road

A community-led street art project has been delivered by a small group of local artists and businesses on the Cregagh and Woodstock Road . The project’s completion coincides with Belfast 2024 - the city’s biggest ever creative and cultural celebration. The five public artworks aim to increase the vibrancy of both the Cregagh and Woodstock Road s and promote more footfall in the area.
Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, Councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair said: “It’s wonderful to see these vibrant, engaging artworks adding colour and interest to the Cregagh and Woodstock Road. It’s such a busy arterial route, connecting the natural oasis of Loop River, The Cregagh Glen and Lisnabreeny with the urban landscape of the Albert Bridge junction heading into Belfast city centre. So it’s really special to see that energy and nature reflected in this new street art
Street Art Community Cregagh Road Woodstock Road Belfast 2024 Vibrancy Footfall
