Taylor Swift Announces UK Dates for Eras Tour

Taylor Swift had undoubtedly the best year of her career, so far, in 2023. She is said to have sold more than 4.3 million tickets to her global Eras Tour , which kicked off last year, making her one of the highest-grossing touring artists, which helped establish her billionaire status. She even was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year.

Taylor, who has proven herself as the new queen of pop, has played in countless countries across the continents on her Eras Tour, playing in both North and South America, as well as stints in Europe and Asia. Luckily for British Swifties, she is soon to make the UK her stage, playing 15 shows up and down the country from June to August. Unfortunately, the Love Story singer-songwriter has not announced any Manchester dates, but she is playing three consecutive shows shows within about an hour's drive of Manchester. After playing Edinburgh, Taylor will make Liverpool's Anfield Stadium her new home for June 13, 14 and 1

