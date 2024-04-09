Ipswich Town Duo Ruled Out of Next Two Matches

Ipswich Town duo Wes Burns and George Hirst have been ruled out of their next two matches as the Tractor Boys bid to pip Leeds United and Leicester City to automatic promotion . Wales international Burns and striker Hirst remain unavailable for selection due to respective hamstring injuries. Burns has been one of the Tractor Boys' standout performers this term while Hirst has not featured since their 1-1 draw at home to Leicester on Boxing Day.

Hirst's lengthy lay-off prompted Town to sign Kieffer Moore on loan from Bournemouth during the January transfer window. Speaking at his press briefing ahead of tomorrow's showdown with Watford, Town boss Kieran McKenna said he is hopeful Burns and Hirst will feature in the final week of the season. “The last three games are a time block of less than seven days,” said McKenna. “They won’t be available for the next two games. Read more: Leeds United may see Farke's ruthless side as he faces breaking with tradition vs Sunderland “After that, nothing is guaranteed but nothing is impossible. They’re both working on the grass now and we’ll continue to monitor them. “We have a two-week break after the Middlesbrough game and I’m sure we’ll have a much better guide then in terms of what games they’re available for.” McKenna is demanding a strong reaction from his players after seeing their top-two hopes take a hit on Saturday against arch rivals Norwich City. The Canaries edged a tight contest 1-

