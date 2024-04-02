Ipswich Town Await News on Kieffer Moore's Injury

Ipswich Town face an anxious wait to discover the severity of Kieffer Moore's injury. The striker was forced off in the first half of their absorbing 3-2 victory over Southampton on Easter Monday. Moore, on loan from Bournemouth until the end of the season, has been a key man for the Tractor Boys in their push for promotion. Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna said: "I haven't had the medical report. He got a firm hit in his back. I think it all locked up, so that's not great.

We'll have to see how he is over the next few days." Town ended the Easter programme top of the Championship, a point clear of Leeds United with six matches left to play. They have won nine of their last 10 matches to raise hopes of securing back-to-back promotions. Read more:Crysencio Summerville explains Leeds United penalty decision after heated Joel Piroe dispute On their thrilling victory over Southampton, McKenna said: "It was another brilliant day. It was really high level match to be involved in

