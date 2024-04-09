Oil Prices Set to Continue Climbing as Bullish Sentiment Grows

As bullish sentiment continues to build and Brent settles comfortably above the $90 mark, oil prices look set to continue to climb this week.- German industrial production finally broke through the cycle of gloom after it posted a 2.1% increase in February, well above the consensus expectation of a 0.5% rise month-over-month.

- Although Germany’s manufacturing is still below its pre-pandemic levels, the surprise hike in activity fuelled this week’s copper rally and reinforced the expectation of the ECB cutting rates from June onwards.- In contrast to actual figures, business sentiment in Germany remains sour as the S&P Global PMI index dropped as low as 41.6 in March, from 42.5 in February, suggesting the country’s manufacturers don’t necessarily share the optimism.- Europe has been the laggard continent in terms of rising commodity demand as oil demand keeps on trending flat, electricity demand has now declined for two consecutive years, and steel production has fallen to its lowest level on record. Market Movers- UK-based oil major Shell LONSHEL and Saudi Aramco TADAWUL2222 are reportedly vying for the LNG assets of Pavilion Energy, a trading firm set up by Singapore’s Temasek, in a deal that could be worth 2 billion.- UK oil major BP NYSEBP is reportedly nearing an agreement with Anglo-French upstream firm Perenco to divest its Amherstia, Cashima, and Immortelle gas fields in Trinidad and Tobag

Oil Prices Bullish Sentiment German Industrial Production Copper Rally ECB Rate Cuts Business Sentiment Europe Commodity Demand Shell Saudi Aramco LNG Assets Pavilion Energy BP Gas Fields Trinidad And Tobago

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OilandEnergy / 🏆 34. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oil Prices Continue to Advance as Bullish Sentiment Takes HoldOil prices have held onto their gains from last week and were moving higher in early morning trade on Monday, a sign that bullish sentiment is back.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories ClimbCrude oil inventories in the United States rose this week by 9.337 million barrels for the week ending March 22

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Oil Prices Set for a Strong Weekly Gain on Demand RevisionsOil prices are on track for a nearly 4% weekly gain after the IEA increased its oil demand forecast by 100,000 barrels per day.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Oil Prices Set for a Second Weekly Gain After Brent Breaks $91Oil prices are on track for a second weekly gain as geopolitical risk and supply concerns push Brent beyond the $90 mark.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Oil Prices Set to Post a Strong Quarterly GainOil prices are on track to post a strong gain this quarter, rallying by 14% since the start of the year thanks to OPEC cuts, geopolitical uncertainty, and hopes of an interest rate cut.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to DropThis week's API report reflects a small decline in crude oil stocks and gasoline inventories, but a small build in distillate stocks

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »