Investigation launched into death of prisoner at HMP Manchester

An investigation is underway after the death of a prisoner serving an 11-year sentence at HMP Manchester, the Manchester Evening News can reveal. It's understood Christopher Hennigan, who was 36, passed away last Thursday morning (April 4). The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO), which carries out independent investigations into complaints and deaths in custody, confirmed a probe into his death has now been launched.
READ MORE: Former Greater Manchester Police officer accused of stealing police uniform The Ministry of Justice, meanwhile, confirmed it was also aware. A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the family of Christopher Henningan. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage." No details surrounding the circumstances of his death have been revealed. Mr Hennigan was jailed in August last year after he pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and assault occasioning bodily harm, a police force said. He was jailed for a total of 11 years and ten months, with a three-year extended licence period. West Yorkshire Police said a gun was fired inside a house in Leeds during an argument which resulted in a neighbouring property's window being smashe
Investigation Death Prisoner HMP Manchester Prisons And Probation Ombudsman Ministry Of Justice Gun Assault
