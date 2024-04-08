Police Seize Suspected Class B Drugs in Derry

Police in Derry have seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £10,000 during searches in the Waterside area on Monday. District Support Team (DST) officers made the seizures, assisted by Tactical Support Group colleagues, during two searches at addresses this morning. A large sum of cash and drug-related paraphernalia was also seized.
A man, aged 42 years old, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, Being Concerned in the Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug and Possessing Criminal property. He remains in custody at this time, assisting police with their enquiries
Police Derry Drugs Seizure Arrest Class B Investigation
