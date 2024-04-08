Police Seize Suspected Class B Drugs in Derry

Police in Derry have seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £10,000 during searches in the Waterside area on Monday. District Support Team (DST) officers made the seizures, assisted by Tactical Support Group colleagues, during two searches at addresses this morning. A large sum of cash and drug-related paraphernalia was also seized.

A man, aged 42 years old, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, Being Concerned in the Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug and Possessing Criminal property. He remains in custody at this time, assisting police with their enquiries

Police Derry Drugs Seizure Arrest Class B Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Torquay police seize car and drugs in undercover operationUndercover police in Torquay carry out stop and searches to tackle street crime.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Police seize guns, cash and drugs in Greater Manchester crackdownGuns, cash and a huge amount of drugs were seized by police across Greater Manchester during a week-long 'county lines' crackdown. The term county lines is used to describe the illegal transportation of drugs from one area to another, often across police and local authority boundaries. The mobile phone number used to take drug orders is referred to as the 'county line'. Children are often exploited to run drugs, with the homes of vulnerable people also used to hide drugs and cash, known as cuckooing.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Police recover 35 bodies and seize 'human ashes' amid probe into Hull funeral firmPolice have seized suspected human ashes from a funeral parlour in Hull which is being investigated over the handling of remains of the deceased.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Police Storm Mexican Embassy in Ecuador to Seize Former Vice PresidentMexican embassy in Quito raided by police to seize former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas, leading to severed diplomatic relations between Mexico and Ecuador.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Police Storm Mexican Embassy in Ecuador to Seize Former Vice PresidentMexican embassy in Quito raided by police to seize former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas, leading to severed diplomatic relations between Mexico and Ecuador.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Police seize cannabis, mushrooms and cash in drug raidCannabis, mushrooms and thousands of pounds in cash were seized after a house was raised by police in the early hours of Wednesday morning (April 3). Three people were arrested after police broke down the door of a terraced property near to the Rochdale Bypass as part of an operation to stop the supply of drugs across the borough.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »