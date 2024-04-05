Murder Investigation Launched After Human Remains Found at Manchester Nature Reserve

A murder investigation has been launched after human remains were found wrapped in plastic at a nature reserve in Manchester . The remains were discovered in the woods at the Kersal Wetlands in Salford by a member of the public, who discovered an ‘unknown item wrapped in plastic’ and notified police.

A murder probe has now been launched as it was ‘not possible the victim could have survived’. The victim has not yet been identified.

Murder Investigation Human Remains Nature Reserve Manchester

