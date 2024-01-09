Intel Promises Significant Improvements to CPU Core's IPC and AI Performance

Intel is claiming significant improvements to the CPU core's IPC and up to three times more AI performance in the GPU and NPU. The recently launched Core Ultra series of laptop CPUs are based on the Meteor Lake design, which involves having the chip as a whole comprising multiple tiles. Meteor Lake will be joined (or possibly superseded) by Lunar Lake at some point in 2024.





pcgamer » / 🏆 38. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cobalt Core: A Gem Among the DebrisTight, inventive gameplay, cascading card synergies, and gentle, witty character-writing ensure that, while Cobalt Core might not slay Slay the Spire, it does indeed slay.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

AI Takes Center Stage at CES 2024The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 is expected to be dominated by AI technology. Tech giants like Intel will showcase their AI products and services. The impact of AI on PC gaming is yet to be determined.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Welsh Government announces three-year budgetA wave of public spending cuts have been announced in Wales, with pubs, shops and restaurants hit with a tax rise. The Welsh Government said it was forced to make “stark and painful” choices for its draft budget for 2024-25, with health services and councils among the protected areas.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Three Convicted for Caroline's Murder After Two DecadesDetectives uncover the truth behind Caroline's murder after more than two decades, leading to the conviction of three individuals. The names of the suspects were widely circulated in the village at the time but lack of evidence prevented their arrest and charge.

Source: BBCWestScot - 🏆 85. / 53 Read more »

Anthony Joshua's Dream of Becoming a Three-Time Heavyweight ChampionAnthony Joshua, a former champion and Olympic gold medallist, longs to become a three-time world heavyweight champion. He believes that by becoming a dominant and better fighter, the championship will follow. However, he needs to change himself in the process.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Skipper jailed for three years after fatal RIB crashThe skipper of a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) who caused the death of a 24-year-old man by crashing into a buoy at three times the speed limit after drinking heavily at a sailing regatta has been jailed for three years.

Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »