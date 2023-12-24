Anthony Joshua's Dream of Becoming a Three-Time Heavyweight Champion

The dream is always there. Anthony Joshua was once a champion. He longs to be one again. A London 2012 Olympic gold medallist, Joshua has been a heavyweight world champion twice over, and earned a staggering fortune in the process. Yet still he's looking for something. Deontay Wilder: Anthony Joshua fight is the closest it's ever beenFrank Warren: AJ had chances to fight Tyson Fury, expects Deontay Wilder nextNOW Sports Month Membership: £21 a month for 6 monthsIn 2023 he's had to adjust.

This April for the first time in six years he boxed without a world title on the line. Now he will do that for a third consecutive time when he fights Otto Wallin. That's not where he wants to be. He wants to be back at the top. A three-time world heavyweight champion. That is his ultimate goal. 'It's everything,' he told Sky Sports. 'It is to become a three-time heavyweight champion. But it's also to become a dominant fighter, a better fighter. What that means is the championship will follow that.' To realise the dream he needs to change himself in the proces





