Welsh Government announces three-year budget

A wave of public spending cuts have been announced in Wales, with pubs, shops and restaurants hit with a tax rise. The Welsh Government said it was forced to make “stark and painful” choices for its draft budget for 2024-25, with health services and councils among the protected areas. Business rate relief, brought in during the coronavirus pandemic for the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, will be reduced from 75% to 40%, meaning higher bills.

Ministers are also “carefully examining” whether university tuition fees, dentistry costs and charges for care for the elderly in their own homes need to be raised. Finance minister Rebecca Evans said: “After 13 years of austerity, a botched Brexit deal, and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, this is the toughest financial situation Wales has faced since the start of devolution. “Our funding settlement, which comes largely from the UK Government, is not enough to reflect the extreme pressures Wales face





