Increase in Waiting List for Home Care Packages in Northern Ireland

For 93-year-old Noel Kelly, having a care package at home keeps him feeling safe and, he says, out of hospital."Hospitals are bunged. If you get a bed, you're lucky. My package saves me from going to hospital", he said. His comments come as BBC News NI reveals the number of people waiting for a home care package has jumped by 50% in two years to more than 4,000.

All health trusts have waiting lists for home care but more people are waiting in the Northern Health Trust area, where 1,707 people are on a list for a full or part domiciliary care package. Connected Health, a company which provides homecare and supported living has said there are 32,000 hours a day of unmet need across Northern Ireland. Ryan Williams told BBC News NI that without a plan in place at Stormont there was no direction or resources to stabilise the system."Without those packages, what happens is those older people or vulnerable adults then present to GPs, A&E, which has a much wider impact on waiting lists," he sai





