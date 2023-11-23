South Korean K-pop Delights at Changing of the Guard

The Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace came with a South Korean twist as a military band played K-pop to make the visiting president feel at home. The band delighted tourists with a rendition of Ddu-du, Ddu-du by Blackpink - South Korea’s biggest girl group who became the first Korean band to headline a major UK festival. The group's music video was also the first by a Korean group to pass two billion views on YouTube. The military band also played a rendition of Gangnam Style by Psy.
Last night the King praised the environmental credentials of Blackpink and highlighted South Korea’s creativity and culture, from Gangnam Style to the popular Netflix series Squid Game. In his banquet speech, the King Charles said “Koreans have created a miracle” in their journey from “wartime devastation” to a thriving country where the “industrial efficiency” he witnessed during a visit in 1992 had become the “epitome” of technological innovatio
