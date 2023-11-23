South Korean K-pop Delights at Changing of the Guard

The Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace came with a South Korean twist as a military band played K-pop to make the visiting president feel at home. The band delighted tourists with a rendition of Ddu-du, Ddu-du by Blackpink - South Korea’s biggest girl group who became the first Korean band to headline a major UK festival. The group's music video was also the first by a Korean group to pass two billion views on YouTube. The military band also played a rendition of Gangnam Style by Psy.

Last night the King praised the environmental credentials of Blackpink and highlighted South Korea’s creativity and culture, from Gangnam Style to the popular Netflix series Squid Game. In his banquet speech, the King Charles said “Koreans have created a miracle” in their journey from “wartime devastation” to a thriving country where the “industrial efficiency” he witnessed during a visit in 1992 had become the “epitome” of technological innovatio





itvlondon » / 🏆 116. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korean and U.S. Forces Stage Drills for Potential ‘Hamas-Style’ Attack by North KoreaSouth Korean army howitzers are seen during military drills at a training field in Cheorwon, Oct. 27, 2023.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

South Korean and US forces stage military exercisesThe South Korean military said the drills are to sharpen their ability to respond to potential artillery attacks by the North.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

South Korean and US forces stage military exercisesThe South Korean military said the drills are to sharpen their ability to respond to potential artillery attacks by the North.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

South Korean and US forces stage military exercisesThe South Korean military said the drills are to sharpen their ability to respond to potential artillery attacks by the North.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

South Korean singer-songwriter Nahee dies at 24The details of her death are yet to be released.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

South Korean government launch bedbug blitz campaign as UK cases spikeIn the UK, it has been revealed that the number of people worried that bedbugs are living in their home has doubled in the last year.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »