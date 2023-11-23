Travel Writer's Experience in a Robo-Taxi in San Francisco

Travel writer Jo Kessel shares her experience of riding in a robo-taxi in San Francisco. The video shows her hailing the taxi via a mobile app and the car arriving without a driver. The robo-taxi navigates intersections, avoids pedestrians, and takes her on a smooth ride. Self-driving cars are no longer science fiction, as Waymo One, the Google-owned autonomous taxi company, has started providing its service to the public in San Francisco.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: DailyMailUK » / 🏆 7. in UK
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Highlights: Minnesota Vikings condemn San Francisco 49ers to back to back defeatsHighlights: Vikings condemn 49ers to back to back defeats
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
49ers QB Brock Purdy in concussion protocol: What it means for San FranciscoBackup Sam Darnold will take the No. 1 reps in practice Wednesday.
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Commanders trade Chase Young to 49ers, via sources: No brainer for San FranciscoYoung has five sacks and 15 tackles through seven games this season.
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Google shelves plan to build four San Francisco GoogleBurbsWorking from home, smaller office footprints, and cost cutting made GoogleVille redundant
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
San Francisco is slammed as 'ruined city' and 'hell' in Chinese media ahead of APEC summitA group of homeless people occupying a San Francisco sidewalk suddenly begin to fight. A man who was on his 'evening walk' records the action as others watched with little interest.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
San Francisco is slammed as 'ruined city' and 'hell' in Chinese media ahead of APEC summitA group of homeless people occupying a San Francisco sidewalk suddenly begin to fight. A man who was on his 'evening walk' records the action as others watched with little interest.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »