Travel Writer's Experience in a Robo-Taxi in San Francisco

Travel writer Jo Kessel shares her experience of riding in a robo-taxi in San Francisco. The video shows her hailing the taxi via a mobile app and the car arriving without a driver. The robo-taxi navigates intersections, avoids pedestrians, and takes her on a smooth ride. Self-driving cars are no longer science fiction, as Waymo One, the Google-owned autonomous taxi company, has started providing its service to the public in San Francisco.





DailyMailUK » / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Highlights: Minnesota Vikings condemn San Francisco 49ers to back to back defeatsHighlights: Vikings condemn 49ers to back to back defeats

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

49ers QB Brock Purdy in concussion protocol: What it means for San FranciscoBackup Sam Darnold will take the No. 1 reps in practice Wednesday.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Commanders trade Chase Young to 49ers, via sources: No brainer for San FranciscoYoung has five sacks and 15 tackles through seven games this season.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Google shelves plan to build four San Francisco GoogleBurbsWorking from home, smaller office footprints, and cost cutting made GoogleVille redundant

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

San Francisco is slammed as 'ruined city' and 'hell' in Chinese media ahead of APEC summitA group of homeless people occupying a San Francisco sidewalk suddenly begin to fight. A man who was on his 'evening walk' records the action as others watched with little interest.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

San Francisco is slammed as 'ruined city' and 'hell' in Chinese media ahead of APEC summitA group of homeless people occupying a San Francisco sidewalk suddenly begin to fight. A man who was on his 'evening walk' records the action as others watched with little interest.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »