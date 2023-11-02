Horoscopes today: Daily star sign predictions from Russell Grant on November 2

It’s Thursday, and one star sign can expect closure within a relationship today, while another will agree to be honest and open with someone close.
These daily forecasts have been compiled by astrologer Russell Grant, who has been reading star signs for over 50 years. Taurus (Apr 21 - May 21) You and a friend or partner will decide to go your separate ways. This won’t have been an easy decision for either of you but it is one that had to be made. It will make you sad as endings bring out some powerful reactions but it will also bring closure.
Cancer (June 22 - July 23) The only way you are going to get on top of a work project is to put in overtime or to go into the office on your day off. You’re growing tired of having to cover for a colleague whose behaviour is and has been irresponsible. If the situation is becoming unbearable you should talk to your boss about it. headtopics.com
Virgo (Aug 24 - Sept 23) You should not feel you have to agree with people in order to please them. There continues to be a difference of opinion between you and a friend or workmate. You long for this matter to be resolved but neither of you can seem to understand the other’s point of view.
Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22) Accept an invitation to join someone in a creative exercise that could well be a source of joy. As some commitments come to an end there will be a need to take a critical look at the future. Taking up a position at a volunteer organisation will introduce you to a new circle of friends. headtopics.com
Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20) An advertisement or discussion on a social media site will spark your interest. You will want to find out more about an alternative form of medicine. Before splashing out on expensive treatments, talk to friends with experience in this area and ask for their advice.