England players are using inhalers at Cricket World Cup to combat India’s air pollution

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full with Chelsea and Liverpool both at homeBen Stokes among those spotted sucking on the device usually only used by asthma sufferers as air quality hits ‘hazardous’ levels

Stokes uses an inhaler on the eve of England’s match against Sri Lanka in Bangalore last month (Photo: Getty)Joe Root referenced the air quality in Mumbai following England’s defeat by South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium last month, admitting the conditionsRoot stopped short of definitively blaming pollution on that occasion, saying: “Who knows whether it was air quality? I’m not qualified to know.

Stokes, one of the fittest members of the squad and the hardest trainer, was also pictured using an inhaler during the build-up to While the better air quality in Ahmedabad means England’s players are unlikely to need the inhalers in the build-up to Saturday’s match against Australia, they will surely be used again in pollution-hit Pune – close to Mumbai – and Kolkata ahead of the team’s final two games of a disappointing World Cup campaign that has seen them lose five out of six matches so far. headtopics.com

England confirmed to i that all substances in the inhalers used comply with the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) code that the International Cricket Council, the organisers of the World Cup, adhere to. England’s players have also been regularly tested throughout the tournament without any issues.

India captain Rohit Sharma brought the topic of air quality in his country to the fore again on Wednesday when he was critical of the pollution on the team’s arrival in Mumabi. Postingahead of India’s match against Sri Lanka on Thursday, he said: “Mumbai, yeh kya hogaya .” headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: i newspaper »

Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to rekindle World Cup semi-final hopesPakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to rekindle their World Cup semi-final hopes. Read more ⮕

Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to rekindle World Cup semi-final hopesPakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to rekindle their World Cup semi-final hopes and eliminate their opponents. Read more ⮕

England's David Willey to retire from international cricket at end of World CupDavid Willey has announced he will retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the ODI World Cup in India. Read more ⮕

England seamer David Willey to retire from international cricket after World CupThe 33-year-old said he “never wanted this day to come”. Read more ⮕

David Willey announces retirement at Cricket World Cup to fuel suspicions of disharmony in England squadEngland bowler calls time on international cricket after being only member of World Cup squad to be overlooked for a central contract Read more ⮕

Glenn Maxwell to Miss Australia's Cricket World Cup Match Against EnglandGlenn Maxwell has been ruled out of Australia's Cricket World Cup match against England after falling off a golf cart on Monday. Read more ⮕