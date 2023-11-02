England players are using inhalers at Cricket World Cup to combat India’s air pollution

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full with Chelsea and Liverpool both at homeBen Stokes among those spotted sucking on the device usually only used by asthma sufferers as air quality hits ‘hazardous’ levels
Stokes uses an inhaler on the eve of England’s match against Sri Lanka in Bangalore last month (Photo: Getty)Joe Root referenced the air quality in Mumbai following England’s defeat by South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium last month, admitting the conditionsRoot stopped short of definitively blaming pollution on that occasion, saying: “Who knows whether it was air quality? I’m not qualified to know.
Stokes, one of the fittest members of the squad and the hardest trainer, was also pictured using an inhaler during the build-up to While the better air quality in Ahmedabad means England’s players are unlikely to need the inhalers in the build-up to Saturday’s match against Australia, they will surely be used again in pollution-hit Pune – close to Mumbai – and Kolkata ahead of the team’s final two games of a disappointing World Cup campaign that has seen them lose five out of six matches so far. headtopics.com
England confirmed to i that all substances in the inhalers used comply with the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) code that the International Cricket Council, the organisers of the World Cup, adhere to. England’s players have also been regularly tested throughout the tournament without any issues.
India captain Rohit Sharma brought the topic of air quality in his country to the fore again on Wednesday when he was critical of the pollution on the team’s arrival in Mumabi. Postingahead of India’s match against Sri Lanka on Thursday, he said: “Mumbai, yeh kya hogaya .” headtopics.com