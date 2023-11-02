Latest Storm Ciaran updates as hundreds of schools closed as winds hit 104mph and major incident declared

The highest wind speed recorded so far in Jersey is 104mph, Jersey Fire and Rescue has said.

They have reported an increase in calls as the wind speed intensifies and reiterated advice for residents to stay inside. https://twitter.com/JsyFire/status/1719955319512563725

