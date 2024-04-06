Heartbreaking Footage Emerges of Headteacher's Lockdown Message Before Tragic Suicide

Heartbreaking footage has emerged of Ruth Perry giving an inspirational lockdown message before she took her own life after a damning Ofsted inspection. Headteacher Ruth Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns .

Her family today released a video, which was recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic, urging her pupils to 'talk to the people you love, be kind to each other, be hopeful' and to 'take care of yourselves and each other'. It was shown at the National Education Union (NEU) conference in Bournemouth during a speech by her sister professor Julia Waters. Ms Waters hoped it would highlight her sister's caring and dedicated nature, as she campaign for reform of Ofsted and make the inspection system 'better and kinder

Ruth Perry Lockdown Message Ofsted Inspection Suicide Caversham Primary School Safeguarding Concerns Covid-19 Pandemic National Education Union Reform

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baby murdered by parents after he was placed back in their care let down by ‘inadequate’ local authority, r...Heartbreaking footage shows Finley Boden’s giggling before he was beaten to death

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Leeds United fans amazed as ‘insane’ new Archie Gray footage emergesThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Mike Tyson sends frightening warning to Jake Paul as new training footage emergesMike Tyson has issued a warning to Jake Paul ahead of their July 20 showdown at the AT&T Stadium.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Fans notice major Conor McGregor difference as training footage emerges ahead of UFC returnFight fans all made the same point about Conor McGregor.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Man City boss Pep Guardiola slaughtered by fans as ‘nasty’ post-match footage emergesThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Kate Abdo tipped for shock boxing debut after training footage emergesKate Abdo has been tipped to make a shock boxing debut after training footage with her boyfriend Malik Scott emerged. In recent weeks, Abdo’s relationship with boxer Scott has been making the headlines after former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher made a remark live on CBS Sports. Abdo could be set for a debut for Misfits Boxing, when asked if it is a possibility, the promotion’s co-founder Mams Taylor said: “Yes”. Speaking on CBS last month, Abdo was asked: “How’s the boxing thing going?.” To which she replied: “I’m gonna be fighting this summer……..I’am training for something! Find me the right person, I’ll fight’ em.”

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »