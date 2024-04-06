Prince Andrew's Jowls in the Spotlight as Actor Receives Prosthetic Makeover

As if Prince Andrew doesn’t already have enough to worry about of late, his jowls are now in the spotlight. Actress Gillian Anderson has revealed that the actor who portrays him in the adaptation of his car crash BBC Newsnight interview spent hours receiving various prosthetics before filming. Make-up artists carefully added multiple jowls to the face of Rufus Sewell , who played the Duke of York so they’d look more alike.

But the real 64-year-old prince seemed unbothered by the attention as he was spotted horse-riding at Windsor yesterday morning. Only hours earlier, drama Scoop went live on Netflix. The show is based on former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister’s memoir which delved into the story behind the interview about Andrew’s links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Posting on Instagram, Gillian Anderson shared snaps of the makeover. Sewell has already revealed he wore a huge prosthetic bottom, to

Prince Andrew Jowls Prosthetic Makeover Gillian Anderson Rufus Sewell BBC Newsnight Horse-Riding Scoop Netflix

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

