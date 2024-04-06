Heartbreaking Footage Emerges of Headteacher's Lockdown Message Before Tragic Suicide

Heartbreaking footage has emerged of Ruth Perry giving an inspirational lockdown message before she took her own life after a damning Ofsted inspection. Headteacher Ruth Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns .
Her family today released a video, which was recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic, urging her pupils to 'talk to the people you love, be kind to each other, be hopeful' and to 'take care of yourselves and each other'. It was shown at the National Education Union (NEU) conference in Bournemouth during a speech by her sister professor Julia Waters. Ms Waters hoped it would highlight her sister's caring and dedicated nature, as she campaign for reform of Ofsted and make the inspection system 'better and kinder
Ruth Perry Lockdown Message Ofsted Inspection Suicide Caversham Primary School Safeguarding Concerns Covid-19 Pandemic National Education Union Reform
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »