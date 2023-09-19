Greater Manchester GP calls for annual inspections of homes for mould and damp

A Greater Manchester GP and health leader has called for it to be required by law that homes are inspected annually for mould and damp. The demand comes amid fears that thousands of babies and toddlers are being admitted to hospital in England each year with lung conditions probably linked to damp and mould-ridden homes. 'We know it's killing children', Oldham mayor and GP Dr Zahid Chauhan told the Manchester Evening News.

'But the country is trying to fix a social problem by prescribing chemicals', he continued, describing routinely attending to patients suffering with health conditions caused and made worse by living in squalid conditions. The GP has now urged the government to make annual mould and damp checks on homes a statutory requirement, starting with compelling councils and housing associations to inspect homes they operate, as well as private landlords. As many as 12,825 homes across Greater Manchester need be be treated for damp and mould problems

