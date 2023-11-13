West Belfast business owner raises £300,000 for local charity

A big-hearted West Belfast business owner has raised £300,000 for a local charity service over the past decade. Jim McIlhatton from the Hunting Lodge has been raising money for Paul's House on the Falls Road since 2013. The facility offers free accommodation for families to stay close to their child when they're having cancer treatment in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Ten years ago, Jim, 57, responded to a fundraising campaign to help raise funds for the first CLIC Sargent (now Young Lives vs Cancer) Home from Home in Northern Ireland, situated a "slipper walk" away from the hospital. He has continued fundraising and raising awareness of the charity with the support of the local community ever since

