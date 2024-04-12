Grandparents Forced to Use Portaloo and Beg Neighbors for Help Due to Drainage Problems

Roger Sell and his fiancée Janet Hewlett have been left without any drainage at their Grade-II listed thatched cottage since December. They rent a Portaloo for £20 a week for the garden of their black and white detached cottage in Marden , Herefordshire , because of the problem and say the council have 'basically given up'.

The retired couple are desperately hoping their garden dries out in time for their wedding celebrations this summer but say their village is constantly plagued by flooding.

