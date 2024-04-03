The Traitors' Star Evie Morrison Opens Up About Losing Grandparents to Cancer

The Traitors' star Evie Morrison opens up about losing both her grandparents to cancer as she prepares to participate in a Race for Life event. She remembers her nana Alice Orr, who lost her battle with oesophageal cancer in 2006, and her grandad Robert Orr, who passed away from bowel cancer in 2018.

Evie will be taking part in Cancer Research UK's Race for Life Inverness on June 2, and she will be thinking of her grandparents during the event.

