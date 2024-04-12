Sacha Baron Cohen Steps Out in New York City After Split from Isla Fisher

Sacha Baron Cohen looked somber as he stepped out in New York City on Thursday - days after his split from wife Isla Fisher was revealed. The British comedian, 52, and actress Fisher, 48, confirmed their split in a joint statement last week after 14 years of marriage and three children. The announcement came mere days after actress Rebel Wilson had accused the Borat star of harassment - which he denies.
Baron Cohen wore a green sweater and grey jeans, paired with a fedora and spectacles as he walked. The star cut a somber figure on the outing amid the end of his marriage - after Isla was seen without her wedding ring during an outing in London this week. Sacha Baron Cohen looked somber as he stepped out in New York City on Thursday - days after his split from wife Isla Fisher was revealed Fisher and Baron Cohen announced they had quietly separated last year by sharing a bizarre snap posing in tennis outfits on Friday Last week, Fisher announced her split from Baron Cohen, 52, mere days after actress Rebel Wilson had accused the English comedian of harassment - which he denies. It has since been claimed that Wilson's allegations against Baron Cohen - which he has strenuously denied - were the catalyst for his marital break-up. The Pitch Perfect star, 44, made shock claims about her experience with the 'a**hole' comedian in her memoir, Rebel Rising, claiming Baron Cohen told her to strip off when filming scenes for the 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsb
Sacha Baron Cohen Isla Fisher Split Divorce Rebel Wilson Harassment Marriage New York City
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »