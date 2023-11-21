Gogglebox Star Stephen Lustig-Webb Spotted in Wheelchair with Husband Daniel Lusting

Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was seen being pushed in a wheelchair by husband Daniel Lusting along the Brighton seafront on Tuesday. The reality star, 52, appeared in high spirits despite having his leg in a cast after breaking his ankle saw him forced to quit Dancing On Ice last month. Stephen, who owns a hair salon in the city, wrapped up from the winter chill in a thick North Face jacket complete with fur lined hood.

He also donned a pair of joggers and kept his hands warm in his pockets as the couple, who married in 2018, made their way along the promenade. Meanwhile dutiful Daniel cut equally casual figure for the outing and could be seen sharing a giggle with Stephen as they enjoyed quality time togethe





