Popular Preston city centre mural confirmed to be staying

Controversial plans to build 1,100 homes in a rural part of Penwortham have been given the green light by the government, but may face a legal challenge. The proposed development of Pickering's Farm has been approved after a public inquiry. Local residents have opposed the plans, but the decision means the project can proceed. However, South Ribble leader Paul Foster has criticized the decision and stated that the authority will take the matter to the High Court.





