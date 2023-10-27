Dancing On Ice announces replacement for Gogglebox's Stephen Lustig-Webb

Dancing on Ice has confirmed that Eddie The Eagle will replace Stephen Lustig-Webb on Dancing on Ice next year.
The Gogglebox star was forced to pull out of the show after breaking his ankle. Speaking about joining the show, Eddie said:“ It’s bittersweet as whilst I’m delighted to be taking part in the new series I’m gutted for Stephen and wish him a speedy recovery. Dancing On Ice is a show I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a challenge I think I’m going to relish."
. In the post he was pictured alongside his beloved pet dogs as his foot rested on a cushion, reports The Mirror.Alongside the post, Stephen wrote: "'Thank you for all of your kind words and messages. On Wednesday last week during my training session for Dancing on Ice I fell and broke my left ankle.
"I’ve had surgery and will be on crutches for a few months meaning, I’ve had to leave the competition which I’m absolutely gutted about. I was having so much fun and enjoying learning to skate. "I will of course be keeping a close eye on all of the other celebs and pros and supporting them all the way. Unfortunately, I will also have to pull out of the London Marathon. I’m doing my best to keep my spirits up and will hopefully be back on my feet again very soon."
A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said over the weekend: "Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due an injury he sustained to his ankle during training. He is still very much a part of the Dancing On Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery."