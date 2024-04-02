Glentoran's Oval stadium features World War Two guard post

Ever fancied watching a football match from the comfort of a World War Two guard post? Well, that's one of the unique features at Glentoran's Oval stadium. The iconic Type 24 pillbox has been a historical feature at the East Belfast ground since its construction in 1940 and still sits on top of Sydenham hill. It has become a permanent fixture at the ground and was restored five years ago after falling into disrepair.

It is a significant and historical monument not only for Glentoran, but for Belfast as it is one of the few defences against the German Luftwaffe that is still in existence

