The World's Next Solar Eclipse: What You Need to Know

You may have read that the world's next solar eclipse is rapidly approaching – but how much do you know about when it will happen and why this one's so special? Keep reading to discover all the answers, including whether you will be able to see the solar eclipse in the UK. What is a solar eclipse? According to NASA's explanation, “a solar eclipse happens when, at just the right moment, the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth.

” There are both partial solar eclipses (where the Moon only blocks part of the Sun's light) and total solar eclipses (where the Moon blocks all of the Sun's light). An important factor of who can see the eclipse and what it will look like is the path of totality. This is essentially the path which the eclipse will travel through, and is created through a shadow on Earth that the Moon blocking the Sun's light makes. This shadow creates a trail as the Earth rotates and thus, determines the path of totality

