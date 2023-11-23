Glasgow councillor calls for more funding to maintain Clyde Tunnel

A senior Glasgow councillor is calling on the Scottish Government to provide more funding to maintain the Clyde Tunnel — or tolls could be required. Cllr Ruairi Kelly, SNP, has written to the cabinet secretary for transport, Màiri McAllan, to highlight financial pressures on the city’s road network. Officials revealed that current investment in Glasgow’s roads infrastructure falls short of what is needed to keep the current condition by £11.2 million.

The 60-year-old tunnel requires significant investment to address necessary repairs, with a recommended spending of £16m. The funding received for operation and maintenance is the same amount per kilometre as for a standard stretch of road, which isn’t sufficient for the specific requirements of the tunnel. This leads to an annual shortfall of around £820,000





