Glasgow councillor calls for more funding to maintain Clyde Tunnel

A senior Glasgow councillor is urging the Scottish Government to provide additional funding for the maintenance of the Clyde Tunnel due to financial pressures on the city's road network. The 60-year-old tunnel requires significant investment for necessary repairs, with a recommended spending of £16m. The current funding for operation and maintenance is insufficient for the specific requirements of the tunnel, leading to an annual shortfall of around £820,000.

A senior Glasgow councillor is calling on the Scottish Government to provide more funding to maintain the Clyde Tunnel — or tolls could be required. Cllr Ruairi Kelly, SNP, has written to the cabinet secretary for transport, Màiri McAllan, to highlight financial pressures on the city’s road network. Officials revealed that current investment in Glasgow’s roads infrastructure falls short of what is needed to keep the current condition by £11.2 million.

The 60-year-old tunnel requires significant investment to address necessary repairs, with a recommended spending of £16m. The funding received for operation and maintenance is the same amount per kilometre as for a standard stretch of road, which isn’t sufficient for the specific requirements of the tunnel. This leads to an annual shortfall of around £820,000

Yousaf urged to sack NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde board amid homicide probeNHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde was named as a suspect in the criminal investigation into the deaths of a number of patients at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital
