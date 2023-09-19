Girls Aloud Announce Details of 2024 UK and Ireland Tour

Following last night's announcement that Girls Aloud would be reuniting for a 2024 UK and Ireland tour, the band have revealed more details about what it may entail. The most successful girl group of the noughties will be heading out on tour next May, starting off in Dublin before going across the UK, including two nights in Manchester.
Taking to Instagram last night, the girl group shared that the tour will be called The Girls Aloud Show and will celebrate their beloved bandmate Sarah Harding, who died from breast cancer in 2021 aged 39. Girls Aloud last performed on stage together a decade ago for their 10th anniversary, and this year they mark 21 years since they won Popstars: The Rivals. Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh, and Nadine Coyle appeared on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 Breakfast Show this morning to talk about the decision to reform, how they kept the tour secret, and whether fans can expect any new music. Arriving at the BBC studios in high spirits as they joined Zoe and said the tour had been top secret 'for months'
