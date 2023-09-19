Girls Aloud Announce Details of 2024 UK and Ireland Tour

Following last night's announcement that Girls Aloud would be reuniting for a 2024 UK and Ireland tour, the band have revealed more details about what it may entail. The most successful girl group of the noughties will be heading out on tour next May, starting off in Dublin before going across the UK, including two nights in Manchester.

Taking to Instagram last night, the girl group shared that the tour will be called The Girls Aloud Show and will celebrate their beloved bandmate Sarah Harding, who died from breast cancer in 2021 aged 39. Girls Aloud last performed on stage together a decade ago for their 10th anniversary, and this year they mark 21 years since they won Popstars: The Rivals. Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh, and Nadine Coyle appeared on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 Breakfast Show this morning to talk about the decision to reform, how they kept the tour secret, and whether fans can expect any new music. Arriving at the BBC studios in high spirits as they joined Zoe and said the tour had been top secret 'for months'





MENnewsdesk » / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner tackles rumours of Glastonbury 2024 reunionOh please girls, Say You'll Be There.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

PREVIEW: Busted and guests Scouting For Girls at Millennium Square Leeds 2024Chart-topping pop-punk icons Busted with special guests Scouting For Girls play Millennium Square Leeds next summer – here’s how to get tickets!

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Chart-topping podcast The Girls Bathroom comes to Glasgow in 2024 UK tourInternet stars Sophie Tuxford and Cinzia Baylis will take their hugely-popular podcast on tour in 2024.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

The Girls Bathroom Planet Tour 2024: Sophie and Cinzia Take Their Podcast on the RoadSocial media influencers Sophie Tuxford and Cinzia Baylis are embarking on a live tour across the UK & Ireland with their popular podcast 'The Girls Bathroom'. Expect a night of girl chat, gossip, audience interaction, and on-stage match-making.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Derry Girls Star Nicola Coughlan to Appear in Doctor Who Christmas Special 2024Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies revealed Nicola Coughlan will feature in the Christmas special next year

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Girls Aloud reunite at wedding two years after Sarah Harding's tragic deathNadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl were all smiles as they dressed in their best and got together for their longtime PR Simon Jones' wedding

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »