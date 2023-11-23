Gaza health ministry unable to update death toll due to collapsing health system

Since the conflict escalated on October 7, the health ministry in Gaza – controlled by the Palestinian militants Hamas – has been issuing regular estimates on the growing death toll in the besieged territory. However, this operation stopped earlier in November, meaning there is currently no updated information on the extent of tragedy coming from the Gaza Strip.

They stated that they cannot continue counting casualties because the health system in the territory is collapsing, and it’s too difficult to retrieve bodies from the war zone. Many hospitals in the north of Gaza have also been shut down, so the health ministry cannot ascertain death certificates from each establishment to build up a death toll. The electronic database which combs through data from hospitals “is no longer able to count the names and tally the statistics”





