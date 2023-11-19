General Merchants Opens New Café in North Belfast

After much speculation, General Merchants has finally opened their new café in North Belfast. The venue has been a hit with locals, resulting in long queues and word-of-mouth reviews. Visitors should be prepared for a wait and bring warm clothing.





