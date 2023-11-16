Couple Gets Engaged and Married in Exotic Locations

Nina Jiaravanon and Ian Santoso began dating soon after meeting in Singapore in 2017, and ultimately got engaged in the Similan Islands off the coast of Thailand while on a dive trip in 2021. They both love diving, and it was their first trip doing so after the pandemic. Six years later, Nina and Ian got married at Villa Erba in Lake Como on 10 September 2023. Wedding planning started about a year before the big day.

The couple managed to book their wedding venues on their preferred dates and were guided through the entire process by Rachel and the team at Lake Como Weddings





