Craft Your Year With Sara Davies: The Crafting Bible - Christmas Decorations

Fed up of buying expensive Christmas decorations or getting bored of reusing the same ones? Not to worry, we've got you covered! We've taken three crafty makes from Craft Your Year With Sara Davies: The Crafting Bible. The Dragon's Den star's book is out now so you can try them yourself and get inspired this festive season... and they're not going to break the bank either! Have a go at making a gorgeous garland or try out a snow-effect jar - both are fun to do with the kids.

Also, if you want to look extra fancy while tucking into dinner over the festive season, try the Christmas tree napkins - they're a cool addition to any table. Enjoy! Christmas Garland You will need: ● Plain faux garland ● Craft wire or floristry wire ● Zip ties To decorate: ● Dried orange slices ● Cinnamon sticks ● Baubles ● Pine cones ● Holly and berries ● Winter foliage picks ● Fairy lights (optional) ● Hook, hammer and nail (optional) To create: 1 Lay out your garland and separate your decorations into pile





