Fun and Creative Handmade Christmas Card Ideas to Make with Your Baby

Christmas is a time for spending with close family and doing fun activities together, so why not get creative with your little one and create some of these fun and creative handmade Christmas card ideas oraren't always very personal. Save yourself a trip to the store and make the cards with your little one instead. It's a lot of fun and there are so many different designs that you can create together.

If you're struggling for ideas, we took some inspiration from mum and model, Sarah Tarleton, who shared her own Christmas card design with help from her baby daughter Margot and husband Jim Chapman. Sometimes, it's a two-man job for little wrigglers!Together, they created some adorable Rudolph-themed Christmas cards. For the face, they used Margot's footprint dipped in washable paint on a paint pad and then used a fingerprint for the nose and a Sharpie pen to add the extra details.We've found more of the best handmade Christmas card ideas from Pinterest for you to make with your baby or toddler. They're super simple but just as effective and cut

