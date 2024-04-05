Flood Alerts in Shropshire as Storm Kathleen Approaches

Flood alerts remain in place in Shropshire as the latest storm races towards Ireland and the west of the UK. River levels could rise in the rain forecast over the next few days. Flooding is expected to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport.

Shropshire Flood Alerts Storm Kathleen River Levels Rain Forecast Flooding

