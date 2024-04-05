BodyLite Gear NightVision Gilet: A Versatile Garment for Urban Riding

BodyLite Gear NightVision Gilet is a multi-sports garment that's the right fit and shape for urban riding and other cycling disciplines that use an upright position, and where aero isn't a factor. It's well made, a good wind blocker and works well with the brand's wearable lights, though it lacks the number of reflectives I'd expect for a piece of kit designed for night time use.
The NightVision Gilet isn't designed with any particular sport in mind, and has quite a relaxed shape without being baggy. That, plus the lack of a dropped tail, make it suitable for cycling round town and on bikes where your riding position is quite upright. The material used is water resistant, and it'll cope with some light rain or a very quick, heavy downpour, and it blocks the wind well too. When riding in temperatures above 10°C, say, or if you are pushing the effort a bit, it can get warm, but mesh panels down the sides and venting on the rear do a decent job of helping airflo
