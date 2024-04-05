BodyLite Gear NightVision Gilet: A Versatile Garment for Urban Riding

BodyLite Gear NightVision Gilet is a multi-sports garment that's the right fit and shape for urban riding and other cycling disciplines that use an upright position, and where aero isn't a factor. It's well made, a good wind blocker and works well with the brand's wearable lights, though it lacks the number of reflectives I'd expect for a piece of kit designed for night time use.

The NightVision Gilet isn't designed with any particular sport in mind, and has quite a relaxed shape without being baggy. That, plus the lack of a dropped tail, make it suitable for cycling round town and on bikes where your riding position is quite upright. The material used is water resistant, and it'll cope with some light rain or a very quick, heavy downpour, and it blocks the wind well too. When riding in temperatures above 10°C, say, or if you are pushing the effort a bit, it can get warm, but mesh panels down the sides and venting on the rear do a decent job of helping airflo

Bodylite Gear Nightvision Gilet Multi-Sports Garment Urban Riding Cycling Wind Blocker Reflectives Water-Resistant Mesh Panels Venting

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



roadcc / 🏆 21. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marks & Spencer's sell-out 90s style denim gilet is finally back'Have wanted this since last year but was constantly sold out. Finally got it and absolutely love it, I can’t wait to wear it.'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Dua Lipa’s ‘Training Season’ Style Marks A Major Gear ShiftMuch has been made of Dua Lipa’s graduation from popstrel to pop diva – the kind who opens the Grammys, presents Kylie Minogue with the Global Icon Award at the BRITs, and stars in a summer blockbuster. Vogue does a deep dive on Dua Lipa’s ‘Training Season’ style.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Diablo 4 devs delay Season 4 but detail massive gear changes coming soonDiablo 4's gear will get some changes after the game's launch into Xbox Game Pass, but it does mean that Season 4 has been delayed.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Freddie Flintoff displays facial injuries after horror Top Gear crashFlintoff, 45, suffered serious facial injuries and broken ribs in a 130mph crash while filming the car show in December 2022.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Detectorist with faulty gear finds 'England's largest' gold nuggetAuctioneers value the nugget at more than £30k, and it is thought to be the largest found in England.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Freddie Flintoff making TV comeback after horror Top Gear crashFlintoff, 45, suffered serious facial injuries and broken ribs in a 130mph crash while filming the car show in December 2022.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »