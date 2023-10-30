Firefighters Rescue Pet Hamster from Nottinghamshire House Fire

Firefighters were deployed to a Nottinghamshire home where they saved a pet hamster from a fire. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire crews to a house fire in Sutton in Ashfield on the morning of Sunday, October 29.

Firefighters spotted a plume of smoke coming from the building as they arrived and entered the property wearing breathing equipment. All of the people living in the home had evacuated the house, but told firefighters they were concerned about their pet hamster which had been left inside.

Fire crews used a hose to extinguish the fire and rescued the hamster, who they said was safe and healthy. A fire service spokesperson said: "On arrival smoke was coming from the building, two of our firefighters wearing Breathing Apparatus and using a hose reel jet quickly entered the building. A fire was located and extinguished by our Firefighters."Positive pressure ventilation fan and breaking in gear was also used. headtopics.com

"The occupants did the right thing, they quickly got out of the house, leaving all belongings behind. They informed our officer in charge they were concerned about the hamster. Once safe to do so our firefighters located the pet hamster and carried it outside, it is safe and well."

