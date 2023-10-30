Ex-GCHQ worker jailed for terrorist knife attack on US spy at leisure centre

An artist’s impression of Joshua Bowles, who has been jailed for a frenzied knife on an American woman in Cheltenham (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Afterwards, the ex-computer software coding developer said he had targeted her because he could not handle the “murky waters of ethics” and “the power that the American NSA have and the things they do”, adding: “I make a pretty shit terrorist, don’t I?”

On Monday, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb found it was a “politically motivated attack” driven by “anger and resentment” towards GCHQ and women.Prosecutor Duncan Penny KC said it was a “pre-meditated, targeted and vicious attack on an unarmed woman”. headtopics.com

“Her selection as the target for this attack was entirely and solely associated with her role as a US government employee in the National Security Agency (NSA) of the United States.” Mr Penny said: “The CCTV footage shows the defendant holding a knife and lunging towards 99230, who was trying to back away. She describes that ‘It felt like he hated me … his focus was me’.”

Mr Bunn said the defendant’s “frenzied aggression just dissipated” once the two women had left. Asked if he was OK, Bowles said: “No, I’ve just tried to kill her.” The defendant said he could no longer “handle the murky waters of ethics and whether they are doing the right thing and the power that the American NSA have and the things they do”. headtopics.com

In a statement, the defendant, who has Asperger’s syndrome, told police he had targeted her because she was employed by the National Security Agency.

