Fire engulfs historic stock exchange in Denmark

Denmark 's historic stock exchange erupted into flames today after a fire broke out on the roof during renovations. The tourist attraction, one of Copenhagen 's oldest buildings, has gone up in flames and its famous spire collapsed as shocked residents of the city shared footage of the inferno.The roof of the 17th-century old Stock Exchange , or Boersen, that was formerly Denmark 's financial centre, was engulfed in flames on Tuesday.

Read more: Creating sexually explicit ‘deepfake’ images to be treated in same way as 'bomb-making,' minister saysRead more: Susan Hall announces plans to expand Night Tube in bid to 'revive' London’s night economy Police and firefighters were at work outside the building, which was encased in scaffolding. Ambulances were at the scene but there were no reports of casualties.

