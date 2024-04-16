Meghan Markle Unveils First Product from American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle has unveiled the first product from her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard with dozens of influencers being given an exclusive look. Fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Argentine socialite Delfina Balquier were among those to receive a basket containing the Duchess of Sussex's new strawberry jam .

Read More: Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan celebrate Duke’s charity polo match win in Florida after Netflix announcementRead More: Harry and Meghan to launch two new non-fiction Netflix series focusing on lifestyle and poloMeghan launched the new business venture on March 14 with an initial Instagram teaser.Products are not yet available to purchase, with soon-to-be customers instead being encouraged to join a waitlist.

